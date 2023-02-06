Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Kenya drops financial impropriety charge against Flutterwave

Technology

The Kenyan government has withdrawn charges of financial impropriety against Flutterwave, an Africa-focused financial technology firm.

According to Bloomberg, the withdrawal of the charges was contained in a Kenyan high court document and verified by Robert Gitau, a lawyer representing Flutterwave.

In July 2022, the court restricted access toSh6.2 billion ($59.2 million) in 62 bank accounts belonging to Flutterwave and some other firms over allegations of card fraud and money laundering.

Two months after, the Kenyan court froze an additional sum of $3.3 million belonging to the financial technology firm.

Flutterwave had denied the allegations, saying it had the necessary records to prove its innocence.

“Claims of financial improprieties involving the company in Kenya are entirely false, and we have the records to verify this,” the company had said.

“We are a financial technology company that maintains the highest regulatory standards in our operations.”

Patrick Njoroge, Kenyan central bank governor, had also said Flutterwave was not licensed to operate in the east African country.

The news agency said Alice Mate, director in charge of the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) which filed the case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent after official hours on Friday, while a representative of Flutterwave declined to comment when contacted.

Latest

Politics

BREAKING: 13 Parties threaten to pull out of 2023 Elections

0
Thirteen out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria...
News

Just In: Court sends EFCC boss to Prison

0
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission...
News

Ghana’s Christian Atsu ‘trapped’ under rubble of destroyed building following Turkey Earthquake

0
Former Chelsea and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu is reportedly ‘stuck...
Celebrity

Actress Uche Ogbodo Shares Adorable Moment Between Her and Dad on Wedding Day

0
Uche Ogbodo was a crying mess on the day of her traditional wedding ceremony to husband, Bobby Maris.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

BREAKING: 13 Parties threaten to pull out of 2023 Elections

0
Thirteen out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria...
News

Just In: Court sends EFCC boss to Prison

0
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission...
News

Ghana’s Christian Atsu ‘trapped’ under rubble of destroyed building following Turkey Earthquake

0
Former Chelsea and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu is reportedly ‘stuck...
Celebrity

Actress Uche Ogbodo Shares Adorable Moment Between Her and Dad on Wedding Day

0
Uche Ogbodo was a crying mess on the day of her traditional wedding ceremony to husband, Bobby Maris.
Sports

BREAKING: Man City charged with financial impropriety

0
The Premier League has charged Manchester City with more...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

BREAKING: 13 Parties threaten to pull out of 2023 Elections

Emmanuel Offor -
Thirteen out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria have threatened to withdraw from the February 25 and March 11 general elections in Nigeria...
Read more

Just In: Court sends EFCC boss to Prison

Emmanuel Offor -
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has been committed to prison for disobeying Court order. The court also directed...
Read more

Ghana’s Christian Atsu ‘trapped’ under rubble of destroyed building following Turkey Earthquake

Emmanuel Offor -
Former Chelsea and Newcastle winger Christian Atsu is reportedly ‘stuck trapped under rubble of a destroyed building’ following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey. More than...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: