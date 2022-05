Kendrick Lamar is back with a new one.

The rap legend took to his social media to share the link to his new song, “The Heart Part 5,” alongside a video to match on Sunday, which comes less than a week before the release of his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

The much-anticipated album, his fifth studio album, is set to be his final on Top Dawg Entertainment.

Wtch the new song:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...