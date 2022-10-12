Kendrick Lamar Speaks About Personal Journey While Making ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’ Album: ‘It Was Tough for Me’

Kendrick Lamar got candid during a chat with W Magazine about making his latest album.

The rapper talked about the internal journey he took to arrive at what became Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers album.

“I’m not even the same person I was yesterday,” Kendrick told Briana Younge. “That’s what keeps me creative. I have so much discipline as far as repetition—I don’t give a fuck if it’s a thousand push-ups or pull-ups or whatever, but it’s always that extra 5 percent I’m like, What am I on today? What’s going to be the evolution for myself today?”

He also talked about hsi successes, adding that the album and the themes he explored shifted his attitude toward such praise.

“I’ve had rewards for my other albums in different ways, whether it was accolades, whether it was the Pulitzer, whether it was the Grammys,” he told W. “This one is the reward for humanity for me.”

The full W piece can be found here.

