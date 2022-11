Kendrick Lamar is collaborating with designer Martine Rose on a new collection.

The rapper revealed this on his Instagram on Monday, in a post in which he showcased the sketches of the designs, adding that this is something he had on his bucket list.

“Bucketlist to work with martine rose she camera shy but gangsta say hello to my young,” Kendrick wrote on Instagram.

Check out his post:

