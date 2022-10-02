Sunday, October 2, 2022
Kendrick Lamar Performs “Rich Spirit,” “N95,” and “Father Time” at SNL: WTACH

Kendrick Lamar returned to Saturday Night Live yesterday where he performed his hit songs.

The rapper was a musical guest in 2013 when Adam Levine hosted the famous show. He appeared other times too, including in 2014 when he made a cameo for Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” performance, and later in 2018 during Anderson .Paak’s “Tints.”

Last night, he “Rich Spirit,” using lighting and shadow effects from his shows. He proceeded to “N95.” He displayed “the homie Jason Keaton wrote two books in prison. The Edges Envy in the Eyes. Yea we still playing industry politics.”

Watch him:

