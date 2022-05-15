Sunday, May 15, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Kendrick Lamar Lands Ghana, Links Up with Black Sherif

Kendrick Lamar has landed the motherland of the Gold Coast of Ghana and seems to be having a great time.

The American rapper who recently released his new album, ‘Mr Morale & The Big Steppers’ to both critical acclaim and criticism, linked up with rave of the moment, Black Sherif.

A video of the duo linking up and sharing hugs and laughter has made its way to the internet.

Kendrick also made sure to show love to the locals. He was spotted at a Skate Park in Ghana where he indulged a number of fans in photos sessions. See below.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: