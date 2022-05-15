Kendrick Lamar Lands Ghana, Links Up with Black Sherif

Kendrick Lamar has landed the motherland of the Gold Coast of Ghana and seems to be having a great time.

The American rapper who recently released his new album, ‘Mr Morale & The Big Steppers’ to both critical acclaim and criticism, linked up with rave of the moment, Black Sherif.

A video of the duo linking up and sharing hugs and laughter has made its way to the internet.

Kendrick also made sure to show love to the locals. He was spotted at a Skate Park in Ghana where he indulged a number of fans in photos sessions. See below.

