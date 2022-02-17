Kendrick Lamar is returning to Italy in June, where he’ll perform new, long-awaited music at the Milano Summer Festival.

Kendrick Lamar isn’t just stopping at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. Fresh off his empowering performance, it’s been announced that Lamar will be appearing at Milano Summer Festival in June. Here’s where things get interesting: the announcement, which is written in Italian, says the rapper will be also debuting new music. Milano Summer Festival will also mark Lamar’s most recent festival performance since Day N Vegas 2021.

Kendrick Lamar is set to perform at Milano Summer Festival in June, and according to the festival’s website, he’ll be performing new music. The website says in Italian, “dove suonerà i pezzi del nuovo album” which translates to “where he will play the pieces of the new album.” pic.twitter.com/5Gxq8t63WO — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) February 15, 2022

While no new music has been released yet, Lamar’s new album will be his last on Top Dawg Entertainment, as confirmed by label CEO and founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith.

“With this being Dot’s last album on TDE, this is more of a VICTORY LAP, a celebration. I know he will be successful in whatever it is he decides to do and will have our FULL support,” Tiffith said in an Instagram post.

Lamar will also appear on the Spotify-exclusive podcast The Big Hit to talk about his 2015 epic To Pimp A Butterfly.

“Going back into the album, it was me explaining my experiences and what emotions it brought up from that experience,” Lamar said in a 17-second preview of the podcast. “And tell them like ‘yo, it’s something bigger than Compton and where we from’.”

From Compton to the big stage 🏈🔥 Join Kendrick Lamar, @rapsody, @george_clinton, and many more as they reflect on his classic studio album “To Pimp a Butterfly.” 🎙 #TheBigHitShow on @Spotify Feb 16 pic.twitter.com/gJeh0aWqoU — Spotify Podcasts 🎙 (@spotifypodcasts) February 14, 2022

Hosted by journalist Alex Pappademas, The Big Hit Show centers on important segments of popular culture, with the forthcoming five-episode series investigating TPAB. Guest features on the album including Rapsody and George Clinton are also slated to appear on the podcast.

An extended audio trailer for The Big Hit Show features Pappademas explaining more about the new season.

“When your breakthrough album convinces everyone that you’re the best rapper alive, what do you do next? If you’re Kendrick Lamar, you make ‘To Pimp A Butterfly,’” Pappademas says. “Going from hit to big hit is all about follow-through, how you carry it, what you do when all of a sudden nobody can tell you anything.”

Also heard in the trailer is Lamar himself. “In hip hop, we have this thing the sophomore jinx. I took it upon myself to do something that inspires me,” Lamar said.

