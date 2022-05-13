Kendrick Lamar Finally Drops New 2-Disc Album, ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’

Kendrick Lamar has finally dropped his much-anticipated album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

The rapper shared the full-length project which follows his 2017’s Damn. And this comes weeks after he shared on letterhead for pgLang, the “at service company,” which he co-founded with longtime friend and business partner Dave Free.

“The following statement was released today by Oklama through his company pgLang at 11 a.m. PT in Los Angeles CA,” the memo began. “Album: ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.’ Release date: 5/13/2022. All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only.”

Now, his new 2-disc album is here, and it features Blxst, Amanda Reifer, Taylour Paige, Sampha, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Sam Dew, Tanna Leone, and Beth Gibbons of Portishead.

Stream Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers below.

