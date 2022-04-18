Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’

Kendrick Lamar has announced the release date of his next (5th) album.
The rapper shared a press release with a link in response to a fan, including in which he noted that the album will be called “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” and will be out on May 13.
“Kendrick Lamar is officially retired,” the rap fan said, and Kendrick replied with: oklama.com, which leads to a note that reads:
“The following statement was released today by oklama, through his company pgLang at 11:00 a.m. PT in Los Angeles, CA:
Album: ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’
Release date: 5/13/2022
He included a note about he is faring, his family, and finally announcing that all information about him and the album will be released on the website only.
See the tweet:
https://t.co/YVE5bZOBL2 https://t.co/UywGGKExb1
— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) April 18, 2022