Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’

Kendrick Lamar has announced the release date of his next (5th) album.

The rapper shared a press release with a link in response to a fan, including in which he noted that the album will be called “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” and will be out on May 13.

“Kendrick Lamar is officially retired,” the rap fan said, and Kendrick replied with: oklama.com, which leads to a note that reads:

“The following statement was released today by oklama, through his company pgLang at 11:00 a.m. PT in Los Angeles, CA:

Album: ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’

Release date: 5/13/2022

He included a note about he is faring, his family, and finally announcing that all information about him and the album will be released on the website only.

See the tweet:

