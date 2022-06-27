Kendrick Lamar Addresses Women’s Rights Issues in the US Amid Abortion Ban

Kendrick Lamar has added his voice to the millions who are condeming the United States Supreme Court justices for overturning the law – Roe v. Wade – that constitutionally protected abortion rights.

Speaking at his Glastonbury event on Sunday, the rapper, wearing a crown of thorns, said: “Godspeed for women’s rights, they judge you, they judge Christ.”

He repeated this line, charging the atmosphere, before dropping the mic was walking off the stage.

Check out the moment:

