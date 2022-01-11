Kendall Jenner Replies People Who Have a Problem With the Dress She Wore to a Friend’s Wedding

Kendall has some words for people who have a problem with the black cut-out dress she wore at her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding.

Perez shared a series of photos from her wedding to Instagram on New Year’s Eve, calling it “the greatest night of 2021.” And some of photos two pictures featured Kendall in the Mônot dress, and another one that appears to be a bridesmaid dress.

“Inappropriate outfit at wedding @kendalljenner I’m embarrassed for you. #cringe,” one Instagram user said of the dress. While another person came to Jenner’s defense, responding, “If the bride herself doesn’t gaf why do you care? Relax.” Perez chimed in, writing, “Tell em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT.”

See the dress:

Kendall caught wind of the conversation and now says she asked her friend for permission before wearing the dress. “We love a beach wedding,” she added.

Watch her comment:

Kendall Jenner defends controversial wedding dress choice from November, however, we believe that this dress belongs in Euphoria. pic.twitter.com/nlNg5OgI9t — E! News (@enews) January 10, 2022

