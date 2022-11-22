Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Have Broken Up Again

Kendall Jenner is reportedly no longer in a relationship with Devin Booker.

Per Complex, only a few months ago the duo, who have been together on and off since 20202, decided to amend their relationship after briefly parting ways. Now, they have officially decided to call it quits.

“Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” an insider said. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

When they broke up in June, an insider said it was a “rough patch”. “While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career,” the insider told Page Six at the time. “Kendall’s career also dominates her life.”

