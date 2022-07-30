Kenan Thompson Talks About ‘SNL’, Says the Series May Be Ending After Season 50

Kenan Thompson has spoken about the possible end of Saturday Night Live.

Speaking on Hell of a Week with Charlamagne tha God, the comedian addressed the news making rounds about the series will end once the 77-year-old SNL boss Lorne Michaels steps down after 50 seasons. The rumours, per Complex, further claimed that Michaels’ retirement will signal the show’s finale. Season 50 is set to air in 2024-25.

Thompson didn’t immediately confirm Michaels’ departure, however, he did speculate about what could happen with the show, adding that wrapping after 50 seasons wouldn’t be a bad move. He went further to point out that the show will be getting less support from NBC without Michaels.

“The rumor is, the show is ending at its 50th season because Mr. Lorne Michaels doesn’t want to do it after age 80. Is that true?” Charlamagne said. Thompson responded, “Is that the rumor?”

“That is the rumor, that’s what the streets is saying,” Charlamagne said.

“Alright I need to start planning,” Thompson quipped. “There could be a lot of validity to that rumor because 50 is a good number to stop at. That’s an incredible package. He will be, probably, close to 80 years old at that point, and you know, he’s the one that’s had his touch on the whole thing.”

He continued, “So if somebody tries to come into his shoes, you know it’s a good opportunity for NBC to save money as well, you know what I’m saying? So they might slash the budget and then at that point, you can’t really do the same kind of show. So that’s unfair to just watch it just really go down kind of in flames for real because of those restrictions…so capping it a 50 might not be a bad idea,” Thompson added.

