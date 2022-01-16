Kemi Smallz is Perplexed Why Folks Visit Restaurants that Profile Cars

Kemi Smallz is a little bewildered about a habit displayed by Nigerians and is left wondering why.

The OAP spoke to the issue of restaurants in the city of Lagos, who are notorious for profiling customers’ cars in deciding who should park within their premises.

What Kemi Smallz actually finds disturbing is that despite their cars being profiled, some folks will still leave their car in the street to trek into the restaurant and sit down for a meal there. She tweeted,

“One thing I don’t understand is why you will still spend your money in a restaurant that doesn’t see you as important enough to park in their space because of the kind of car you drive. So they’ll have you park on the streets, you sef will come down and still trek inside to eat ”

