Kemi Olunloyo Tells Ruth Kadiri to Keep Her Name Out of Her Mouth

Kemi Olunloyo has replied Ruth Kadiri following the bullying accusation the latter leveled against her.

The self-professed investigative journalist requested the actress to keep her name out of her mouth and quit disrespecting her work.

Kemi noted that she has no idea who Ruth Kadiri is given that she’s not notable and mentioned that exposing the findings of her investigation does not make her a bully as she’s just doing her job.

The mother of four went on to say that she’s older than Ruth Kadiri’s mother so deserves respect from the actress. She requested the post calling her a bully be pulled down if not, she would request her fans to flag it and Instagram will invariably pull it down.

