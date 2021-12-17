Kemi Olunloyo Goes on a Long Rant After David Hundeyin Accused Her of Spoofing an Entire Caree

Kemi Olunloyo is very unhappy with David Hundeyin.

Yesterday, the latter who is a popular investigative journalist published a detailed article in which he called out Olunloyo of spoofing her way into a career; the article included evidence that pulled the bottom under Olunloyo claims, including the claims of having a Ph.D. in Pharmacy, of being a member of a hospital board, of even presenting awards at the Grammys.

You can read it all here.

And Olunloyo is not happy about this.

“Any INTELLIGENT person should Ignore David Hundeyin’s “How to Spoof an entire career” trying to say I have a FAKE CAREER. Bad Research for gullible followers. Everything Googled. A 31yo trying to figure everywhere I worked is pure obsession. No library records,” she wrote.

She continued, “Hundeyin I’m not a medical doctor in the USA. I’m a Pharm D Dr of Pharmacy.” But she did not provide any evidence to support her claims.

See her thread:

