Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Nigerians for Hailing Rihanna But Berating Her for Being A Baby Mama

The self-appointed president of the Baby Mama Association of Nigeria (BMAN), Kemi Olunloyo has given her 2 cents on the trending news of Rihanna’s pregnancy.

The journalist called out Nigerians for their hypocrisy after congratulatory message rent the air over news that Rihanna was expecting her first child with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

Kemi Olunloyo stated that many Nigerians are praising the songstress for her decision to have a baby while they come under her comments to scream marriage before kids.

She added that Rihanna is no different from them as she just effectively subscribed to the baby mama tag with the recent development hence, she gave the moniker ‘mumu’ to folks who berate baby mamas and accused them of being hypocrites.

