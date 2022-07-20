Kemi Badenoch Knocked out of Tory leadership race

Kemi Badenoch was eliminated on Tuesday as Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss are locked in a tight race for a chance to become prime minister, alongside Rishi Sunak.

The former levelling up minister, Badenoch dropped out of the race in Tuesday’s ballot of Conservative MPs, coming fourth among the remaining contenders with 59 votes.

Sunak remained in the lead with 118 votes, just short of the 120 needed to secure a spot in the last two. Mordaunt, the international trade minister, kept her second spot with 92 votes, up from 82, but Truss, the foreign secretary, closed the gap by picking up 15 extra votes to reach 86.

The three contenders will be whittled down to two on Wednesday afternoon, and Tory party members’ final decision on who will become prime minister will be announced on 5 September.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...