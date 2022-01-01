Kemi Afolabi Shares Details About Health Struggles in 2021: “I was Diagnosed of a Condition that has no Cure”

Kemi Afolabi is thankful.

The actress took to her Instagram to share the details about her struggles with her health in 2021 which she said could have been fatal.

“I wrote my will and booked a space with ebony vault this year 2021 but God showed me how faithful he is despite my unfaithfulness,” said the actress.

And then she went in details about her struggles, saying: “[It] was toss around from my private hospital to LASUTH, to Army barracks hospital WAEC and finally LUTH where I spent over three months! I did Covid test every 48hrs at LASUTH emergency because I was short of breath, was on oxygen for about a month, still no diagnosis after several test conducted.”

She continued: “Finally I was diagnosed of a condition that has no cure but can be managed by medications and takes me in and out of the hospital at will (SLE). Fluid blocked my lungs, affected my heart from functioning well which was the reason for my breathlessness and that is caused by the condition diagnosed! Surgery was the only option to drain out the fluid fast.”

“My life has changed forever but I am thankful I am still breathing,” she added. “Being in an industry that places high value on appearance, it’s been a struggle taking medications that’s helps ease the pains but affect my weight and people will constantly remind you of how FAT you’ve become without hesitations. The year 2021 has been tough! but with God showing up for me and some special people by my side, I made it through.”

See her full message:

