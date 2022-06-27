Kemi Afolabi Debunks Claim She Visited Church for Healing

Kemi Afolabi has debunked claims making the rounds that she visited a church for healing over her lupus condition.

The actress who is a practising Muslim, took to her Instagram page in response to a comment by a fan who accused her of ditching Islam to seek solution to her health challenges in the Church.

Kemi explain that she initially disregarded the rumour that she visited Christ Embassy because she didn’t think it was a big deal but now feels a need to address the situation.

She went on to state that she doesn’t need a mediator between herself and Allah as she can reach him herself and has not visited any Church whatsoever.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...