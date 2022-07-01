Kemi Afolabi Begins Lupus Treatment at John Hopkins Hospital

Kemi Afolabi has begun treatment and hence, the journey to managing her Lupus condition.

The actress revealed that she has started treatment at the prestigious John Hopkins Medicine based in Baltimore, USA.

Afolabi posted a carousel of videos from the hospital, on her Instagram page where she shared the information and thanked everyone who was instrumental in making this possible.

“I commenced my Lupus treatment journey today 06/30/2022 with @hopkinsmedicine. ALHAMDULILAH. Sown beautiful souls made this happen, God bless you all. Wish me luck,” she wrote

Recall that following the revelation that she had been diagnosed with Lupus while appearing on Chude podcast, “With Chude’, colleagues of Kemi Afolabi began a GoFundMe page to raise money for her treatment.

