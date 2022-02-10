Kemi Adetiba Still on Engagement: “When I asked God for an ‘OSCAR’ in 5 years, I Should Have Been More Specific”

Kemi Adetiba is so thankful for her relationship.

Recall that yesterday, she announced her engagement to Oscar Heman-Ackah, and today she has taken to her Instagram to thank all those who wished them well, while also speaking about her engagement.

She wrote: “Three years ago, when I asked God for an ‘OSCAR’ in 5 years, I guess I should have been more specific. Thank you everyone for the overwhelming love and support shown to US in the last (almost) 24 hours. Neither of our phones have been able to keep a charge because of the various expressions of love you all have shown in person, over the phone or online.”

She continued, “It’s incredible… And in turn, @oscarhemanackah and I feel incredibly blessed. We’re snowed under an avalanche of your display of love, and while it might be physically impossible to connect to every single expression you’ve shown, please know that from the “bottom pot” of our hearts, we THANK YOU and we APPRECIATE you!! God bless each and every one of you.”

