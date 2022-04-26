Kemi Adetiba Speaks on Her Iconic Traditional Wedding Gele

Kemi Adetiba definitely followed the memo, ” King of Brides” to the latter for her wedding to Oscar Heman-Ackah.

The filmmaker who tied the knot last week in a lavish ceremony with the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry in attendance, has spoken on the statement Gele she wore for her first look.

Sharing a clip from her wedding day, dress in her first bridal look which was a green aoso-oke and lace combo with the iconic headgear, Kemi Adetiba revealed that she wanted it to be a statement in her own language.

Speaking on it, the new Mrs said, “I wanted my gele to “high five” the sky. I wanted a satellite dish!! I wanted to be the tallest person in the room because of my gele. And I wanted it to be one to remember. A real “King of Brides” crowning glory!!!”

She went on to talk about the other details that went into making her first outfit as she seemed to love the overall end result.

