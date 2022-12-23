Kemi Adetiba Reveals A Third Wedding Ceremony is Happening Soon

Kemi Adetiba is taking the popular saying, ‘third time is the charm’ to heart as she is set to wed the love of her life, OscarHeman-Ackah one more time.

The ace Nollywood Movie Director, , has revealed plans for another wedding ceremony are underway after a civil ceremony and traditional wedding back in April 2022.

Kemi Adetiba shared the latest update regarding her nuptials via her Twitter page where she wrote,

,“Feels strange to already be married, yet planning our final wedding still. And one so distanced from the trad. Lol.”

Feels strange to already be married, yet planning our final wedding still. And one so distanced from the trad. Lol. — Kemi Adetiba (@kemiadetiba) December 21, 2022

The ‘King of Boys’ director first tied the knot with her Ghanaian beau, Oscar Heman-Ackah on April 22, 2022, at a marriage registry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...