Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kemi Adetiba Reveals A Third Wedding Ceremony is Happening Soon

Celebrity

Kemi Adetiba is taking the popular saying, ‘third time is the charm’ to heart as she is set to wed the love of her life, OscarHeman-Ackah one more time.

The ace Nollywood Movie Director, , has revealed plans for another wedding ceremony are underway after a civil ceremony and traditional wedding back in April 2022.

Kemi Adetiba shared the latest update regarding her nuptials via her Twitter page where she wrote,
,“Feels strange to already be married, yet planning our final wedding still. And one so distanced from the trad. Lol.”

The ‘King of Boys’  director first tied the knot with her Ghanaian beau, Oscar Heman-Ackah on April 22, 2022, at a marriage registry.

Latest

Celebrity

Yul Edochie’s Second Wife, Judy Austin Breaks Silence Over His Public Apology to First Wife, May

0
Judy Austin has reacted to Yul Edochie's public apology to his first wife, May Yul-Edochie.
Celebrity

Actors Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyebade Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

0
Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyebade are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.
Celebrity

Iceprince Billed to Perform in South Korea in January

0
Panshak Zamani aka Iceprince is booked and busy beyond the shores of dear Nigeria.
Lifestyle

Asake: License for O2 Academy, Brixton Under Review Following Deaths Resulting from Concert

0
The O2 Academy, Brixton may see an end to hosting events for a while as its Premises License may be suspended after the tragic incident at Asake's concert that resulted in the death of two peiple.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Yul Edochie’s Second Wife, Judy Austin Breaks Silence Over His Public Apology to First Wife, May

0
Judy Austin has reacted to Yul Edochie's public apology to his first wife, May Yul-Edochie.
Celebrity

Actors Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyebade Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

0
Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyebade are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.
Celebrity

Iceprince Billed to Perform in South Korea in January

0
Panshak Zamani aka Iceprince is booked and busy beyond the shores of dear Nigeria.
Lifestyle

Asake: License for O2 Academy, Brixton Under Review Following Deaths Resulting from Concert

0
The O2 Academy, Brixton may see an end to hosting events for a while as its Premises License may be suspended after the tragic incident at Asake's concert that resulted in the death of two peiple.
Celebrity

Photos: Rapper Vector Ties the Knot with Long-term Partner and Baby Mama

0
Olanrewaju Ogunmefun aka Vector that Viper has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend and baby mama, Yinka Coker.
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina
spot_imgspot_img

Yul Edochie’s Second Wife, Judy Austin Breaks Silence Over His Public Apology to First Wife, May

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Judy Austin has reacted to Yul Edochie's public apology to his first wife, May Yul-Edochie.
Read more

Actors Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyebade Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Lateef Adedimeji and Bimpe Oyebade are celebrating their first wedding anniversary.
Read more

Iceprince Billed to Perform in South Korea in January

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Panshak Zamani aka Iceprince is booked and busy beyond the shores of dear Nigeria.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: