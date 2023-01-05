Kemi Adetiba Promises A Wild Ride for King of Boys 3

For fans of the King of Boys (KOB) franchise, who care eagerly waiting for the next installment, Kemi Adetiba has promised it will be worth it.

The ace filmmaker who directed the first King of Boys film and the second limited series, has confirmed that a trilogy in underway.

Kemi Adetiba confirmed that the third part of her blockbuster, ‘King of Boys’ is in the works, on Wednesday, January 4.

In an Instagram post where she shared a photo of herself with the film’s lead, Sola Shobowale and musician, Seun Kuti, she promised fans of the series a “wild ride”.

