Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Kemi Adetiba Promises A Wild Ride for King of Boys 3

Movies

For fans of the King of Boys (KOB) franchise, who care eagerly waiting for the next installment, Kemi Adetiba has promised it will be worth it.

The ace filmmaker who directed the first King of Boys film and the second limited series, has confirmed that a trilogy in underway.

Kemi Adetiba confirmed that the third part of her blockbuster, ‘King of Boys’ is in the works, on Wednesday, January 4.

In an Instagram post where she shared a photo of herself with the film’s lead, Sola Shobowale and musician, Seun Kuti, she promised fans of the series a  “wild ride”.

Celebrity

Chimamanda Adichie Celebrates Being First Female Chief of Abba, Anambra

0
Chimamanda Adichie has revealed that she is the first woman in her hometown, Abba, Anambra State, to be honoured with a chieftaincy title.
Lifestyle

OAP Maria Okay Celebrates Stepping Out in Bikini for the First Time

0
Maria Okan has gotten her groove back and her confidence is on an all-time high.
Celebrity

Khloé Kardashian Claps Back at Troll Who Accused Her of Using Pills for Weight Loss

0
Khloé Kardashian isn't going to let anyone discredit her years of hardwork on her body and made sure to set the record straight.
Celebrity

BBNaija Alum, Saga and Nini Reportedly Engaged!

0
It looks like there's going to be another Big Brother Naija wedding, if news making the rounds is to be believed.

