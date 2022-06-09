Thursday, June 9, 2022
Kemi Adetiba Celebrates ‘Inceredibly Good to Look At’ Husband, Oscar Heman-Ackah on Birthday

Kemi Adetiba is feeling all the feels being married to the love of her life and celebrating his first birthday as his wife.

The ace filmmaker showed her love in a lengthy Instagram post where she showered her man with all the accolades there are.

Kemi pointed to how selfless Oscar is I. The way he lends himself to everyone and even fights to stay in the shadows so others can take the shine. She spoke on his large heart; of how he loves not only her but everyone else. Read her sweet message below.

