Saturday, July 9, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Kemi Adetiba Announces New Film Project, ‘To Kill A Monkey’

Kemi Adetiba is set to make another box office hit as she has announced a new film project, ‘To Kill A Monkey’.

The ace filmmaker shared the news with her fans via her Instagram page on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Posting a photo, the recently married Adetiba revealed that with this project, she’s branching out and exploring a different route as well as pushing her creative limit.

She shared her excitement for the journey ahead and added that folks should look out for ‘stay at Home’ audition announcements.

