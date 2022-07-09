Kemi Adetiba Announces New Film Project, ‘To Kill A Monkey’

Kemi Adetiba is set to make another box office hit as she has announced a new film project, ‘To Kill A Monkey’.
The ace filmmaker shared the news with her fans via her Instagram page on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Posting a photo, the recently married Adetiba revealed that with this project, she’s branching out and exploring a different route as well as pushing her creative limit.
She shared her excitement for the journey ahead and added that folks should look out for ‘stay at Home’ audition announcements.