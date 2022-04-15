Kemi Adetiba and Oscar Heman-Ackah Release More Stunning Photos Ahead of Wedding

Kemi Adetiba and her fiancé, Oscar Heman-Ackah have wedding fully on their minds.

The award winning fit and her business executive beau who got engaged back in January, have released more stunning photos ahead of their upcoming nuptials.

Earlier in the week, the couple teaser their social media fans earlier with just a photo from their pre-wedding shoot and revealed their hashtag to be #UndeniablyYours2022.

We guess their fans couldn’t get enough and this prompted Adetiba and her man to release more stunning photos. See them below.

