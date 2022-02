Kelly Rowland is a stunner any given day and showed us a few tips how to dress up for Valentine’s Day.

The singer and mother of two showed off for the gram in Ivy Park’s VDay collection and she didn’t miss.

Kelly Rowland was all dolled up in a red and black, tribal print, 2-piece which featured a stomach baring crop top and snug yoga pants. She added a matching snapback hat, bright red lips and of course, red tinted glasses to complete her stunning look.

