Kelly Rowland Shares the Most Outrageous Thing She’s Done for the ‘D’

Kelendria Rowland isn’t holding back as she spilled some tea on her Twitter timeline regarding her sex life.

The singer and actress who is married to Tim Weatherspoon posed a question to her teeming followers a few hours ago.

Kelly asked folks what they would do for the ‘D’ but first she revealed how far she has gone for same.

The mother of two disclosed that she has in fact travelled for 20 hours for a one hour sex appointment. When asked if the trip was worth it, she replied that folks should ask her husband, Tim Weatherspoon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...