Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Kelly Rowland Sends Ayra Starr a Heartwarming Birthday Wish: “Hope It’s as Glorious as You are”

Ayra Starr has just turned a year older, and to celebrate her, Kelly Rowland took to Twitter to send her a heartwarming birthday note.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @ayrastarr,” the former Destiny’s Child star captioned the photo of herself and Ayra which clearly was taken from the set of their music video.

She continued, “Hope this trip around the sun, is as glorious as you are!! XOXO.”

Check out the beautiful note:

