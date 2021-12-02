Kelly Rowland Posts Adorable Throwback Photo of Herself, Beyonce and Others

Kelly Rowland decided to throw it all the way back to over two decades ago in n adorable post on her Instagram.

The singer shared a throwback photo of herself and Beyonce from way back via her Instagram stories.

In the adorable photo which captured four little women, they quartert were all dressed in identical outfits as they posed for the camera.

It’s been a lifetime of friendship for Kelly Rowland and Beyonce, former band mates of the group, Destiny Child.

The two have remained close through the years with their relationship morphing I into a sisterhood.

