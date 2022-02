Kelly Rowland is ready to hit the studio and lend her vocals to a remix of “Bloody Samaritan” with Ayra Starr.

The former Destiny Child singer revealed that she was good to go anytime, she just has to be told when.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kelly Rowland reposted a video of the hit track playing in the background and a fan had said, “@ayrastarr a d @kellyrowland I need Thai remix to happen for the culture”.

The mother if two had replied, “Just say the word!!! In ready!

