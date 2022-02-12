Kelly Rowland is Gorgeous in 40th Birthday Photos

Kelly Rowland has turned her first corner on the 4th floor where life begins.

The singer and mother of two clocked 41 years on Friday, February 11, 2022 and shared stunning images to celebrate the huge milestone.

Kelly posted photos of herself dolled up and looking beyond gorgeous in a black, sweetheart neckline bodysuit paired with sky high black stilettos, cute sunglasses and towel looking like a head wrap.

She pointed that this is her first annual 40th birthday party in the caption of her post.

Kelly got up to some pre-birthday shenanigans on Thursday with a cute video all about being her birthday the next day.

