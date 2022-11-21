Kelly Rowland Defends Chris Brown While Accepting American Music Award on Singer’s Behalf

Kelly Rowland had strong words for the audience at Sunday night’s American Music Awards ceremony, who weren’t happy when Chris Brown won the Favorite Male R&B Artist category.

Rowland announced the winner, and when the crowd responded with boos, she told them to chill out.

“Chris Brown is not here tonight so I’m accepting this word on his behalf,” Rowland said, and in response to the booing, she said: “Excuse me. … Chill out. But I want to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music. And I want to tell him, thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award, bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations, and congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

