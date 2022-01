Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon’s second son, Noah is a year old.

The singer shared several photos of her baby boy and the rest of the family celebration his first birthday on her Instagram page.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY NOAH-BEAR. Since the first time we locked eyes, I knew….with all my soul kid! My whole being! WE LOVE YOU!” She captioned her birthday post.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...