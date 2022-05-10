Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

Kelly Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.

Beautiful singer Rowland, posted several photos and videos of them via her Instagram page to mark yet another milestone in their marital journey.

She also posted a sweet anniversary message to her husband.

“My Darling Tim! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!! TK8!!! I got you, you got me, WE GOT THIS! I LOVE YOU!!!!!,” she wrote.

Tim Weatherspoon and Kelly Rowland got married on May 9, 2014 and share two sons, Titan and Noah together.

