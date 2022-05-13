Kelly Osbourne is Expecting Her First Child with Boyfriend Sid Wilson

Kelly Osbourne has announced that she’s going to be a mama in a few months’ time.

The Fashion Police alum revealed that she is expecting her first baby with her Slipknot rocker boyfriend Sid Wilson.

The 37-year-old shared her pregnancy news on Instagram on Thursday alongside a selfie of her holding an ultrasound photo.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” she wrote. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜.”

Though Osbourne and Wilson, 45, have known each other since 1999, when they met while Slipknot toured with Ozzfest, the music festival founded by Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, their relationship only recently turned romantic, a source said in Janaury.

“They have remained friends since [first meeting],” the source said. “They are very happy together.”

While celebrating Valentine’s Day this year, Osbourne called Wilson her best friend and “soulmate,” adding, “I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson 💜.” The couple are now preparing to welcome their first child.

