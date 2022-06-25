Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-husband Finally Moves Out of Her Montana Ranch, Buys $1.8 Million Home

Brandon Blackstock, the ex-husband of Kelly Clarkson has finally moved out of the singer’s Montana ranch, years after their separation.

The music manager has set himself up nicely in Butte Montana, after reportedly buying a whopping $1.8 million home.

Recall that back in March, a judge ordered Brandon to move out of the Montana ranch he formerly shared with the “American Idol” winner after he claimed he couldn’t afford to buy his own house, which was why he was still living in her property.

That same month, the exes reached a divorce settlement, with a judge ruling that Kelly would have to pay a one-off sum of $1.3 million on top of $115k per month in spousal support and $45k per month in child support for their two children, River Rose, and Remington Alexander.

And now, it seems Brandon is clearly reaping the benefits and is set to have a city boy summer, having splashed almost $2 million on his new home, which boasts four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms.

It’s also been reported that Brandon, who previously made most of his earnings from his career as a music manager, is now looking to shift his attention elsewhere, with sources saying he wants to quit Hollywood and work on cattle ranching.

