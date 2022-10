Black women and their hair have always been a source of mystery to many other races around the world and Kelis experienced this firsthand.

The singer cum chef who is currently in Singapore, shared a video on her Instagram page, showing two Singaporean women reacting to her braids.

In the video on her Instagram page, the two women kept touching her braids in awe. Kelis managed to remain cool and smile through out the experience. She captioned the clip with, “I don’t even know what to say here.”

