Kelis Slams Beyoncé’s Fans Who Called Her a ‘Cry Baby’ After “Milkshake” Drama

Kelis took her time responding to the BeyHive who had a lot to say to her after Beyoncé removed an interpolation of Kelis’ “Milkshake” from “Energy.”

Recall that Kelis claimed no one asked for her permission before a snippet of her song was included in Bey’s album. Her video stirred major reactions, prompting Beyoncé to immediately remove the interpolation from her album.

Ever since, the BeyHive has been trolling Kelis on social media, and she had some respnse fo them.

“You happy Beyoncé took that sample off?? 🐝🐝🐝 Cry baby,” one Instagram user commented on a Kelis post To which the singer replied: “Yes I am actually. lol nobody cried.”

After another person said Kelis should have “just been happy to be on the album,” the singer replied: “And that’s why you are you and Thank God I am me lol.” Elsewhere she said she “won” and “only a moron wouldn’t understand that.”

See the exchange:

