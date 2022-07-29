Kelis Drags Beyoncé for ‘Stealing’ from Her and Being Disrespectful After Sampling Her Song on New Album

Kelis returned with a vengeance and is dragging Beyoncé for filth after receiving backlash for shading her earlier.

The ‘Milkshake’ crooner had on Thursday,July 28, responded to a comment from one of her fan pages, celebrating that Beyoncé had sampled her song on the track ‘Energy’ off the ‘Renaissance’ album.

While Beyoncé had given Kelis credit, she was not about that life and had shaded the ‘Break My Soul’ crooner, stating that it was highly disrespectful and utterly ignorant of all persons involved, for her song to be sampled without her knowledge. She went on to add that folks in the music business lacked integrity and a soul.

After receiving backlash for the comment with folks pointing out that she doesn’t own the rights to the music and Beyoncé was nice enough to include her name in the credits, she came back to drag both Beyoncé and the Beyhive for filth via he official Instagram page.

Kelis noted that she and Beyonce know each other and have many mutual friends and it would only be natural for her to expect a modicum of decency and common sense from the latter’s team to reach out to her and let her know that her song would be sampled.

Not done, the recently widowed artist shared that she knows the move was deliberate as Pharrell, who owns the rights to her music does stuff like that all the time; acting petty and being passive-aggressive with her. She added that she knows what rights she owns and doesn’t but being a black woman in the industry and going by everything Beyonce professes she stands for, respect, decency and common sense should have been applied in the whole process.

She also dragged the Beyhive, calling them dumb and stupid for insinuating that she was jealous of Beyoncé, a woman who has copied her severally and continues to. She concluded by saying she wants reparations for what was stolen from her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...