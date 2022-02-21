Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Pregnant with 11th Child

Keke Wyatt is reaching for the dozen goal as she announced that she is currently pregnant with her 11th child.

The 39-year-old singer/ songwriter took to her Instagram page to share the news with a series of photos of her baby bump and others with her family.

“My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a ‘plus 1’ to the Wyatt Bunch! #Baby11 💋💋💋”

When she was 18, Keke married her road manager with whom she shares three children: Keyver Wyatt, Rahjah Ke’, and Ke’Tarah Victoria.

Following their divorce, Keke remarried in 2010 to a man named Michael Jamar Ford and went on to welcome Ke’Mar Von, Wyatt Michael, Ke’Yoshi Bella, and Kendall Miguel. The couple confirmed their divorce in August 2018.

Months later, Keke married her childhood ex, Zackariah Darring and together, they welcomed Zackariah and Ke’Riah David.

