Keke Palmer Talks Tough on Fans Invading Her Privacy

Keke Palmer wants everyone to know that consent goes beyond just sexual situations and deserves to be respected.

The actress shared an experience with a fan which left her feeling violated because the person in question couldn’t take a simple ‘No.’

She revealed that a fan had asked for a photo and she had politely declined but this person went on to ask three more times. Because she didn’t budge, the client began filming her despite her obvious discomfort and she had to mask the akwardness of the situation by feigning a smile.

Keke Palmer noted that the encounter left her upset as she urged people not to be afraid to choose themselves over pleasing others.

