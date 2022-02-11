Keke Palmer Swear to Make Her Parents Happy: “My Parents Gave Up Everything For Me”

Keke Palmer has taken to her Twitter to make a promise to her parents.

According to the actress, her parents gave up so much just so she can be where she is today, and for this reason, she plans to work hard to make them happy.

“My parents gave up everything for me. I will work till I can’t no more to assure that their sacrifices weren’t in vain,” she wrote.

She continued, “The generational curses shall be overturned in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit! -Keke “Keep A Bag” Palmer.”

See her post:

