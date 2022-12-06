Keke Palmer Slams Trolls Who Called Her Ugly: “I’m Beautiful in Real Life”

Keke Palmer has some words for vile people who had unkind things to say about her.

According to the actress, she saw trolls who said she was ugly, and so she thought to set the records straight: she is beautiful!

“I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” said the actress who recently announced that she is expecting her first baby.

She continued, “And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”

