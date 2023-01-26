Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Keke Palmer Reveals She’s Having A Baby Boy

Celebrity

Keke Palmer is about to be a boy mum in a matter of months.

The actress and singer who announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend back in 2022, during her SNL monologue, has revealed that she’s expecting a boy.

While appearing on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon, Palmer looked back at the moment she debuted her baby bump.

In the middle of her conversation with Fallon, she let it slip that her baby boy would either be a pisces or Aries. She repeated the statement twice and seemed not to have realised it. See the moment below.

