Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Keke Palmer Reveals Favourite Porn, Role Playing and Sexual Preference in New Episode of ‘Whoreible Decisions’

Keke Palmer did not hold anything back as a guest on the podcast, ”Whoreible Decisions’

The actress sat down with show hosts to discuss all things porn, sex and more, as she dished on her personal preference.

Keke Palmer revealed that she loves to watch lesbian porn because it’s gentle and all and also noted that in an intimate space, she’s usually the sub because she dominates in real life.

She also added that she enjoys role playing and most times, it turns into a romantic comedy. Watch clip of the episode below.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

