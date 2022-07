For all of the ladies interested in knowing Daniel Kauluuya’s spec, Keke Palmer is here to the rescue.

The actress quizzed her ‘Nope’ co-star on his type of woman and he was very forthcoming with his preference.

Daniel revealed that he’s in the ‘market for a woman who is intelligent, has great energy and so much more.

When Keke asked what the women get in return, he made damn sure to let them know that he is the ‘table’. He replied, “They get me mothaf*cker.”

