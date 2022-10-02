Sunday, October 2, 2022
ADANNE

Keke Palmer Launches Her Own Digital Platform: ‘This is What I’m Most Proud Of’

Keke Palmer now has her own digital platform where she wants creators to thrive and learn.

The actress shared this exciting news on her Instagram, in a video in which she explained what the new network, KeyTV, will be about.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years, but this is what I’m most proud of,” she captioned the clip. “Y’all always say I keep a job, now I’m making sure we ALL got one. Sharing the keys to the culture is my greatest gift – this is for you & for us, from me.”

“Most importantly, I learned how to be a collaborator and I want to share everything I learned with you,” Palmer continued. “Because this is my greatest dream of all. All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other. I’m so excited to introduce you guys to KeyTV, where our stories matter and where we are representing as the keys to the culture.”

Watch her:

